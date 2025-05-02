Ohtani (elbow) will continue throwing off a mound twice per week going forward, per MLB.com.

Ohtani took a brief pause in his throwing program upon going on the paternity list April 18, but he returned to bullpen work April 26 and is expected to resume his previous throwing schedule, which included twice-per-week bullpens, moving forward. The two-way star continues to feature as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter and primary DH, but it remains uncertain when he'll make his debut as a pitcher for Los Angeles.