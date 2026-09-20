Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game that there's a "good chance" Ohtani (knee/biceps) will be activated during next week's series against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani ran the bases on the field prior to Saturday's game and also advanced to taking simulated at-bats against the team's Trajekt machine. It sounds like the Dodgers are pleased with Ohtani's progress, enough so that he's penciled in to return during the homestand. If Ohtani is activated Wednesday when first eligible, he could play in up to five games before the end of the regular season.