The Dodgers reinstated Ohtani (knee/biceps) from the injured list Wednesday, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

After taking a couple of weeks off to recover from knee and biceps injuries that have bothered him for much of the second half, Ohtani will return to the active roster in time to play out the Dodgers' final five regular-season contests. The two-way star will only be contributing as a hitter, however, as he isn't expected to make an appearance on the mound for the rest of the year. Josue De Paula was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move.