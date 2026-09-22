Ohtani (knee/biceps) is expected to return from the injured list Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Ohtani still has a few hurdles to clear after spending the past couple of weeks on the IL, per Katie Woo of The Athletic, but the Dodgers skipper anticipates that Ohtani will be cleared to resume working as the team's primary designated hitter Wednesday against the Padres. He isn't expected to make another appearance as a pitcher in the regular season or postseason, however.