Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in a 10-3 win against Atlanta on Saturday.
Ohtani broke a 1-1 tie with a big 415-foot solo homer to center field in the third inning. He reached base three other times in the rout and pushed his league-leading runs-scored total to 35. Ohtani's role as Los Angeles' leadoff hitter has been a factor in his accumulation of just 11 RBI so far this season, but the two-way star has otherwise been excellent with a .293/.396/.569 slash line while maintaining a 40-40 pace with eight homers and nine stolen bases through 31 games.
