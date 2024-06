Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Texas.

Ohtani gave the Dodgers an early lead with a 424-foot solo shot in the first inning, but Los Angeles managed only one run the rest of the game. The homer was the second in as many days for the slugger, and he's up to 17 on the campaign, tied for sixth-most in the majors. Ohtani has added 44 RBI, 51 runs, 15 stolen bases and a .311/.383/.587 slash line through 298 plate appearances.