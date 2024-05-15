Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Giants.

Ohtani jumpstarted the scoring for the Dodgers with a towering 446-foot home run in the fourth inning. He later added on some insurance with an RBI double in the seventh. Ohtani continues to be one of the most ferocious hitters in all of baseball, as he leads with 61 hits, a .361 batting average and a 1.107 OPS while tied for second with 12 home runs.