Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.
Ohtani knocked a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and capped his performance with a two-run blast in the eighth. The long ball was first since May 17 and pushed him to 14 on the campaign, eighth-most in the majors. Ohtani has added 38 RBI, 41 runs, 13 stolen bases and a .330/.395/.615 slash line through 248 plate appearances.
