Ohtani isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers were planning on giving Ohtani the evening off heading into Tuesday's twin bill, so he'll sit in the dugout after an 0-for-5 performance during Game 1. Will Smith will instead serve as Los Angeles' designated hitter, allowing Austin Barnes to start behind the plate.