Ohtani isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The Dodgers were planning on giving Ohtani the evening off heading into Tuesday's twin bill, so he'll sit in the dugout after an 0-for-5 performance during Game 1. Will Smith will instead serve as Los Angeles' designated hitter, allowing Austin Barnes to start behind the plate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Remains in lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Playing with bruised hamstring•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Two steals in loss•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep again Friday•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homers as part of three-hit night•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Back in lineup Monday•