Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Ohtani has been playing with a bruised right hamstring in recent days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was hit in the leg by a pickoff throw during the team's last homestand and has been instructed to not exert full effort on the bases for the time being. It has not caused him to miss any games and at this point it doesn't sound like it will, but it's possible Ohtani's stolen base output could be hindered in the short term.