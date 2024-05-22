Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs and two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani was one of two Dodger hitters with multiple hits in the game and swiped multiple bases for the third time this year to bring his total up to 13. Ohtani now has nine multi-hit efforts this month and continues to terrorize opposing pitching. He leads the league with a 1.080 OPS and is now slashing .356/.425/.655 with 13 homers, 34 RBI, 39 runs and a 24:42 BB:K in 221 plate appearances.