Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday in a loss to the Phillies.

The Dodgers were routed in the matchup, so Ohtani got a few innings off after he was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning. Nonetheless, the slugger reached base twice and extended to three a streak of games with at least one steal. Ohtani is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign in his first year with the Dodgers -- he ranks first in the NL in homers (28) and runs (72) and is tied for third in RBI (65) and thefts (21). He also leads the National League and ranks seconds in MLB with a 1.037 OPS.