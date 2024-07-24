Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a double, a steal and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Ohtani did strike out three times on the evening but made the most of his at-bats with runners on. He doubled home two runs in the fourth and singled home another in the eighth for his first game with 3+ RBI since June 19. He continues to be one of the most feared hitters in the league, slashing .314/.400/.632 with 30 homers, 73 RBI, 78 runs, 24 steals and a 55:102 BB:K in 450 plate appearances.