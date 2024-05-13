Ohtani (back) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second in Monday's game against the Giants.

Ohtani sat out Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Padres after leaving Saturday's game due to back tightness. The day off seems to have done the trick, and Ohtani is back in action for Monday's series opener. Ohtani has gone 12-for-28 with eight runs, four stolen bases, four home runs and eight RBI in May.