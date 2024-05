Ohtani was removed from Saturday's game versus the Padres due to back tightness, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his level of concern regarding the injury is "minimal," but the skipper is leaning toward holding Ohtani out of Sunday's lineup as a precaution. Roberts will wait to see how Ohtani feels Sunday morning before making a final determination. Before exiting Saturday's contest, Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.