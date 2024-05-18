Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Ohtani reclaimed a share of the major-league lead in homers with his 13th long ball of the year, which came off Frankie Montas in the third inning. Over his last 12 games, Ohtani's slugged six homers with 12 RBI and seven multi-hit efforts. He's slashing an electrifying .358/.426/.676 with 32 RBI, 36 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 16 doubles and a triple through 204 plate appearances while occupying the No. 2 spot in the Dodgers' stacked lineup.