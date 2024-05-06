Ohtani went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

Ohtani moved into a tie for first place in the majors with his ninth and 10th home runs of the season, and his perfect day at the dish also brought his average up to .364, vaulting him past the Phillies' Alec Bohm (.360) for the best mark in baseball. The lefty-hitting Ohtani did all his damage against southpaws, opening the day with a two-run blast in the first inning and base hits in the third and sixth innings off Max Fried before tacking on a 464-foot solo shot off A.J. Minter in the eighth.