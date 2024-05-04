Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases Friday in a 4-3 extra-innings victory versus Atlanta.

Ohtani's first theft came in the third inning, and it led to Los Angeles' first run, as Will Smith followed with a two-out RBI single. It looked like Ohtani would be picked off in the eighth frame, but Matt Olson mishandled the throw to first base, allowing the Japanese superstar to make to second base safely. Ohtani later came up with a huge hit in the bottom of the 10th, stroking a one-out single to center field to plate the tying run after Atlanta had scored in the top of the frame. Ohtani continues to put up big numbers for the Dodgers and for his fantasy managers, as he's slashing .336/.405/.612 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 26 runs and seven steals (in seven attempts) through 153 plate appearances.