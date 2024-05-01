Ohtani is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It hasn't been reported that Ohtani is dealing with any type of injury, so he's presumably just receiving his first rest day of the season. Ohtani still has a 1.017 OPS on the campaign but has gone 5-for-26 over the past six games, and Thursday's team off day will provide a chance for two straight days to reset. Will Smith will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Barnes starts behind the plate.