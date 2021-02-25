Ohtani said his fastball reached 97 mph during Wednesday's live batting practice session, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
There was some pessimism about Ohtani's pitching outlook after he topped out at just 90 mph during a bullpen session last Thursday, but the right-hander proved that those concerns were overblown during his time on the mound Wednesday. Notably, Ohtani hit 97 mph only once during his brief stint as a pitcher last season. The 26-year-old indicated that his elbow feels "much better" compared to 2020, and he could be poised for a bounceback as a hurler if he's able to keep healthy throughout the campaign.
