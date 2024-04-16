Ohtani went 1-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base Monday in a loss to the Nationals.

Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a first-inning single that led to the Dodgers' first run. The slugger also reached on catcher's interference in the sixth frame, and he subsequently stole second base, reached third on a wild pitch and scored the team's second run on a Will Smith groundout. Ohtani is giving the Dodgers consistent offensive production out of the No. 2 slot in the lineup, slashing .338/.384/.648 with four homers, 10 RBI< 15 runs and three stolen bases through 86 plate appearances.