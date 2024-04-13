Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Ohtani opened the scoring for the Dodgers on Friday night, crushing a 403-foot homer to center off Michael King in the first inning. With his three-hit evening, the Dodgers designated hitter extended his current hitting streak to eight games. Ohtani is showing no ill effects from his offseason elbow surgery at the plate, slashing .353/.392/.706 over 74 plate appearances.