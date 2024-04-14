Ohtani went 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in a 5-2 win against the Padres on Saturday.

Ohtani had his eight-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but he still reached base twice and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The slugger added to his fantasy output with his second theft of the campaign. Ohtani hasn't had much difficulty adjusting to the National League, slashing .343/.392/.686 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 7:14 BB:K through 79 plate appearances.