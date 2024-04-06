Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.

Ohtani cut the Dodgers' deficit to 6-4 with a two-run blast off Kyle Hendricks that just stayed inside the right-field foul pole. After going eight games without a long ball to start his Dodgers tenure, Ohtani has now homered in back-to-back games. He's now 12-for-42 with six RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base so far this season.