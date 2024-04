Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Ohtani opened up the scoring with a two-run blast off Adrian Houser in the third inning for his first round-tripper since April 12. Ohtani has gotten at least a hit in all but three games so far this season. He's slashing .368/.431/.663 with five homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs and a 12:20 BB:K in 109 plate appearances. Ohtani currently leads baseball with a .368 average and 63 total bases.