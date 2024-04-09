Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run scored in Monday's win against the Twins.

Ohtani has now generated multiple hits in each of his last five games, racking up three homers and seven runs scored with a .500 batting average. Sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the Dodgers' batting order on most nights, Ohtani could be in line for a career year at the plate.