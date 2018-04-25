Ohtani's blister has calloused over, so he doesn't expect it to be an issue for the rest of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The blister was blamed for Ohtani's poor third start, when he exited after allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks in just two innings. It wasn't thought to be an issue for his fourth start Tuesday in Houston, though he still struggled, allowing four runs on six hits and an ugly five walks in 5.1 innings. Those two starts may have knocked a bit of the shine off the exciting young two-way player, as his ERA now stands at an unremarkable 4.43, but there's hope that with the blister issue fully behind him he can get back the dominating stuff he showed in his first two starts. It's certainly believable that switching from the Japanese ball to the American one would cause some initial issues with blisters that could go away fairly quickly, so there's no reason to think that Ohtani is being overly optimistic in thinking that the blister is no longer a problem.