site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-taylor-ward-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Taylor Ward: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Ward has an .829 OPS over his past seven contests but will take a seat for Monday's matchup with Kansas City. Kean Wong will start in right field for the Halos.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read