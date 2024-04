Ward went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Monday's 7-3 win over the Rays.

Ward launched his third homer of the last four games and extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games. The long ball plated Anthony Rendon in the ninth inning and gave closer Carlos Estevez four runs of cushion. Ward might be headed toward a breakout campaign, being tied for fourth in the majors in home runs (six) with an impressive .313/.333/.612 slash line through 16 games.