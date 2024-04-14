Ward went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a loss to the Red Sox.

Ward's long ball didn't make much of an impact on the outcome of the game, but it was another promising development in what is unfolding as a bounce-back campaign for the outfielder. Ward has gone deep in each of his past two contests and has five homers overall through 14 games, tied for sixth-most in the majors. He's also tied for fifth in the league with 16 RBI and is slashing .310/.333/.603 with 11 runs and a stolen base.