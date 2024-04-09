Ward went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base in a 7-1 victory versus Tampa Bay on Monday.

Ward plated the Angels' second run of the game with an RBI single in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth. The outfielder leads the team with 11 RBI through 10 games, and he's tied for seventh in the league in that category. After having his season ended early last year due to being struck in the face by a pitch, Ward has bounced back with a strong start to 2024, slashing .310/.326/.571 with three homers and eight runs through 43 plate appearances.