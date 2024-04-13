Ward went 1-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Friday's 7-0 victory over Boston.

Ward plated the Angels' first run with a fielder's choice groundout in the first inning and subsequently came around to score. He added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run blast to center. The outfielder is off to an excellent start to the campaign, slashing .296/.321/.556 with four homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base through 56 plate appearances. After going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, Ward has reached base safely in 12 consecutive contests.