Ward went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 victory over Miami.

Ward wound up a triple shy of the cycle Wednesday -- he put the Angels ahead 1-0 with an RBI single in the first inning before smacking a solo homer off Kent Emanuel to cap the scoring in the eighth. The 30-year-old Ward now has hits in his last five games, going 8-for-21 (.381) with three homers and eight RBI in that span. Ward should continue to bat cleanup behind Mike Trout in Anaheim after he slashed .253/.335/.421 with 14 homers and 47 RBI in 97 games last year.