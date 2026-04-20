Ward went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Guardians.

Ward provided Baltimore's biggest offensive moment, launching a three-run homer off Joey Cantillo in the fifth inning to get the Orioles on the board. It was his first home run of the season after hitting 36 and 25 in his previous two campaigns. While the balls aren't clearing the fence, Ward has been one of the more productive hitters in the league, leading MLB with 11 doubles while slashing .295/.388/.455 with 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 103 plate appearances in his first season with Baltimore.