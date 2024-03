Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Ward opened the scoring for the Angels on Sunday by crushing a 399-foot home run off Tyler Wells in the first inning. This was his second straight game with two-run homer after going hitless on Opening Day. Ward is cemented firmly into the Angels lineup as the starting left fielder and cleanup hitter. He looks to keep his hot start going in the team's next series against the Marlins in Miami for three games.