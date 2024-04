Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Ward followed up Mike Trout's solo homer in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run shot of his own just two batters later, bringing the Angels back within three runs of Baltimore. The outfielder now has five homers and 19 RBI in April, though he's gone just 4-for-26 (.153) at the plate over his last seven games. He's also failed to register multiple hits in any game over that stretch.