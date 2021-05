Watson suffered a blown save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Athletics after allowing a run on one hit and two walks. over two-third of an inning.

Watson entered to begin the eighth frame with the Angels up one and ended up walking two batters before allowing a run to score on a rushed throw to first base. He was replaced by Raisel Iglesias who was able to bail him out of any more trouble. Watson still owns a solid 2.25 ERA and has a 12:5 K:BB and three holds over 16 innings.