Kelly signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Angels on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kelly had a brief stint in the majors with the Mets in 2018, but spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas where he slashed .259/.348/.416 with eight home runs. The 30-year-old should provide depth as an utility infielder for the Angels.

