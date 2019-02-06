Angels' Ty Kelly: Joins Angels
Kelly signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Angels on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kelly had a brief stint in the majors with the Mets in 2018, but spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas where he slashed .259/.348/.416 with eight home runs. The 30-year-old should provide depth as an utility infielder for the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...