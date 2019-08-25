Kelly announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he has elected to retire from professional baseball.

The 31-year-old utility man had spent the 2019 campaign in the Angels organization, appearing exclusively at Triple-A Salt Lake and batting .246 with one home run and three steals. Kelly had previously logged time in the big leagues with the Mets and Phillies between 2016 and 2018, slashing .203/.288/.323 in 188 plate appearances spanning 118 games.