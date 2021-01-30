Kelly came out of retirement to sign with the Kansas City Monarchs of the independent American Association on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Kelly announced his retirement back in 2019, but it appears he's not quite done with the sport after all. Whether or not this is the start of an attempt to return to the MLB level remains to be seen, but as a 32-year-old with a career .203/.288/.323 slash line in 188 plate appearances at the highest level, it would be a surprise to see him have much of an impact down the line.