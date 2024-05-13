Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Calhoun was responsible for both of the Angels' runs in the game. The homer was his first with the team, and he's up to three RBI, six runs scored and a .333/.361/.606 slash line over 36 plate appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake at the start of May. That productivity has helped him carve out a role as the Angels' primary designated hitter, though it's unlikely he'll be able to sustain his production in the long run.