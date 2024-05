Calhoun will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Calhoun will stick in the starting nine for the third straight game after going 4-for-8 with two doubles and one run to begin his tenure with the Angels. At least while Miguel Sano (knee) and Anthony Rendon (hamstring) are on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Calhoun should be in store for regular starts as the Angels' DH against right-handed pitching.