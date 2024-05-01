The Angels will select Calhoun's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

There's no word yet on who Calhoun will replace on the roster, but it's possible Miguel Sano (knee) is headed to the injured list. Calhoun, 29, is hitting .268/.345/.361 with one home run in 26 contests this season with Salt Lake. He'll give the Halos some depth at outfield and designated hitter.