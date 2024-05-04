Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a double and a run Friday in a 6-0 win against the Guardians.

Calhoun started at DH and batted cleanup in his first action with Los Angeles after being called up from Triple-A on Wednesday. The veteran was productive in his first game with the big club, and he scored the team's second run following a fourth-inning double. With Miguel Sano (knee) and Anthony Rendon (hamstring) among a bevy of Angels on the injured list, Calhoun could see semi-regular starts at designated hitter, though manager Ron Washington has shifted various players into the DH role throughout the campaign.