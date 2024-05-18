Calhoun went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Calhoun opened his night with a groundout in the second inning before singling in four straight at-bats. He's knocked at least three hits in four of his first 13 games with the Angels, including two straight. However, in his other nine games, he's gone 6-for-34 (.176). Calhoun is now slashing .365/.382/.577 with 11 runs scored through 55 plate appearances.