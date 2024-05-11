Calhoun is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals.
Calhoun was in the lineup against a lefty Wednesday, but he'll take a seat in this one against southpaw Cole Ragans. Look for Calhoun to play regularly as the designated hitter when the Angels face a right-handed pitcher.
More News
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Gaining traction in everyday lineup•
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Tallies three hits in team debut•
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Joins big-league roster•
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Headed to majors•
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Shifts to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Willie Calhoun: Reaches NRI deal with Halos•