Astros' Aaron Sanchez: May return as reliever

Sanchez (pectoral) has not yet resumed throwing and will not return until September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Given the time Sanchez will need to build up, the club is unsure if he will return as a starter or reliever. The Astros will call up Framber Valdez to take Sanchez's spot in the rotation Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories