Diaz's placement on the 10-day injured list Sunday was the result of him being hospitalized a day earlier after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said the Astros will take "every precaution imaginable" with Diaz, but the utility man won't necessarily be in store for a lengthy stay on the IL. He'll be discharged from hospital and return to Houston with the team following Sunday's series finale in Oakland. The Astros recalled reliever Cy Sneed from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.