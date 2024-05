Diaz (calf) ran the bases at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been out since late February, first with a groin injury and more recently a calf strain. That he's been cleared to run the bases signals that he shouldn't be too far off from a rehab assignment. Diaz is on the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible for activation until late May.