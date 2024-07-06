The Athletics released Diaz on Saturday.
After being designated for assignment Tuesday, Diaz will now enter the open market and attempt to latch on with another organization -- likely on a minor-league contract. The 33-year-old posted a lowly .236 OPS in 30 plate appearances while in Oakland this year, and he is unlikely to have much of an impact in the majors at this stage in his career.
